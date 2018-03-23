Bridge reopened on Durango-Mazatlán

Two lanes are operational on El Carrizo bridge, closed after a fire in January

A bridge on the Durango-Mazatlán freeway, damaged in January, was partially reopened today, as scheduled.

ADVERTISEMENT

The El Carrizo bridge was severely damaged by fire January 19 after an accident involving a tanker truck carrying diesel.

Two lanes of the bridge are now open in time for the Easter Week vacation period.

It took crews from the federal Secretariat of Communications and Transportation (SCT) over two months to carry out the repairs to enable the two lanes to open and avoid the detour that has been necessary since the fire.

Traffic speed will be restricted to 20 kilometers per hour. Trucks up to 53 feet long with a maximum cargo weight of 54 tonnes will be permitted, but double-semis must continue to use the detour.

Repairs to the bridge will continue until the end of August, said Héctor Raúl García Fox, the SCT representative in Sinaloa, at which time all four lanes should be operational.

Governors Quirino Ordaz Coppel of Sinaloa and José Rosas Aispiro of Durango were on hand this morning for the reopening of the 217-meter-long suspension bridge.

The highway is a key link for both states, not only as a route for vacationers, but also as an important commercial transportation link between the Pacific coast and the Mexico-United States border.

Source: Noroeste (sp), Punto MX (sp)