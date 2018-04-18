Bus slams into overpass on Mexico-Tuxpan, killing 3, injuring 20

Accident scene on the Mexico City-Tuxpan highway this morning.

A Civil Protection spokesman said it appeared the driver fell asleep

Three people died and 20 were injured this morning when a bus went off the road and slammed into the support columns of a highway overpass.

The accident occurred about 6:00am on the Mexico City-Tuxpan highway near Otumba in México state.

A regional Civil Protection spokesman said the driver apparently fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle. He was one of the three who died.

Another victim was the unborn baby of a pregnant woman traveling on the bus. The woman, who was due to give birth within a few days, was in stable condition today.

The Futura line bus was bound for Mexico City from Tampico, Tamaulipas.

Source: El Universal (sp), Debate (sp)