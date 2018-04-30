Firm helps robotics students fulfill a dream and attend world championships

The four robotics students who are in Kentucky this week.

Youngsters from Tamaulipas are in Kentucky this week for an international contest

A team of four Tamaulipas youngsters aged 11 and 12 years old is in Louisville, Kentucky, this week, fulfilling a dream they were not sure would come true.

Last month the four robot-building enthusiasts won a berth at the three-day 2018 VEX Robotics Competition but they were not sure how they would get there, so financial woes put their dreams on hold.

But a fundraising campaign launched by their school in Tampico hit the national news, drawing the attention of entrepreneur Ariel Zeev Picker Schatz, CEO of the security firm Seguritech.

Picker donated not only the round-trip tickets for the four students and their three teachers but also their accommodations for the duration of the event.

Now, the youngsters are competing with their peers from around the world.

Sebastián Zertuche, Pablo Ramírez, Erick Bustos and Germán Rodríguez attend primary school like any other child, and their afternoons are dedicated to after-school activities. But it is here they set themselves apart from their fellow students: instead of opting for sports, they attend a robotics school.

Bustos, for example, has been attending the Robotik World Center for six years. Along with his teammates and teachers, he has made a name for himself in the world of robotics.

The four students have specialized in different areas, including designing a robot from scratch using a computer to programming its commands and assembling the final product.

They see their skills contributing to a better world for the disadvantaged in the future.

Zertuche told the newspaper El Universal that his dream is to be able to create a robot assistant “that will help those people that can’t do things by themselves, like the disabled.”

