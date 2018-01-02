Canada loves Mexico; tourist visits up 10%

Cruise ship arrivals are also on the rise: 15% more expected this year

Tourism officials estimate that 1.92 million Canadian tourists visited Mexico last year, a 10% increase over 2016.

The numbers have been trending upward since 2014, but it was only single-digit growth until 2017. By the end of 2018, year-on-year growth is expected to be 11.8%, for a total of 2.1 million visitors traveling to Mexico from Canada.

Nearly 40% of the visitors — 726,000 — were from Toronto, and their numbers are expected to surpass 803,000 this year.

Favorite destinations for Canadians are Cancún and the greater Riviera Maya region, getting 55% of all visits. Mexico City was next at 24%, followed by Puerto Vallarta-Nayarit with 10%.

Los Cabos was the destination of choice for 4% Cozumel and Huatulco each attracted 2%.

It was not reported how many Canadians opted to visit Mexico on board a cruise ship but over 3,000 arrivals are expected this year, an increase of as much as 15% when compared with 2017 figures, according to Ruth Leal, sales and marketing international manager at Princess Cruises.

She said her company allocated six ships for the Mexican Caribbean last year, and that one of them has now been permanently assigned this year for the first time.

According to Leal, Princess Cruises passengers from Europe, South America and Japan increasingly seek out the 17 destination ports in Mexico.

An increase is also expected in the domestic market as fares are the lowest they’ve been in the firm’s history, making them accessible to a greater number of customers.

Source: El Economista (sp)