Canada warns against using tourist ferries

Travel alert triggered by explosion and explosive devices on vessels in Quintana Roo

Another travel alert has been issued to caution travelers against using ferry services in Quintana Roo, this one by Canada.

The Canadian government followed the lead of the United States, which issued its own warning last week prohibiting government employees from using ferries operating between Cozumel and Playa del Carmen.

The warnings follow an explosion in Playa del Carmen February 21 aboard a passenger ferry operated by Barcos Caribe and the discovery last Thursday of explosive devices on another vessel operated by the same company.

On Friday, the government of Canada updated the Safety and Security section of its Mexico travel advisory and warned citizens to avoid using tourist ferry services in the region until further notice.

The advisory observed that “some cruise lines have canceled excursions using ferry services in Playa del Carmen.”

It urged travelers to “be vigilant and monitor local media (including social media).”

Mexican authorities are investigating the incidents in collaboration with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Meanwhile, Barcos Caribe on Saturday rejected a claim by the Quintana Roo government that the explosive devices found last week were planted by the company.

It also refuted the authorities’ report that 26 people were injured in the February 21 explosion. The actual number was 31, said operations manager Jefferson Marín Flores.

