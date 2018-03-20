Canadian killed in Isla Mujeres accident

A 32-year-old man who split his time between Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, and Toronto, Canada, was killed in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday.

Shane King was riding home on a motorcycle when he collided with the rear of a garbage truck in the El Cenotal district of Isla Mujeres. He died shortly after but his oldest son Quentin, who was riding on the back, was unhurt.

Local media reported that the garbage truck lacked taillights and that both vehicles had been seized for inspection by investigators.

For the past four years, King, his wife Amber and their four children had spent winters on the Caribbean island.

A report by CTV News said King made a positive impact on whomever he met and is remembered as a happy, outgoing, big-hearted man who had a contagious, booming laugh and did all he could to help others in both the countries in which he lived.

In true Mexican form, a wake was held at the King family home: the road outside was closed off to allow for gathering of friends and family.

King’s remains are to be cremated before they are sent back to his homeland. His wife and children will return to Canada on April 30, as the couple had already planned.

Passionate about live music, King will be remembered on Isla Mujeres with a music festival to be held in his honor. In line with King’s own interests, the concert will also raise money to empower women on the island and teach them English.

“He was very giving,” Amber King said of her husband. “He always wanted to help people, whether financially or with his time or building things or helping people find the resources they need.”

Source: CTV News (sp)

