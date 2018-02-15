The van after yesterday's accident that killed a campaign worker. The van after yesterday's accident that killed a campaign worker.
Candidate injured in Baja highway accident

One person dead in crash that injured indigenous candidate Marichuy

Mexico News Daily | Thursday, February 15, 2018

Indigenous presidential candidate María de Jesús Patricio was among eight people injured in a motor vehicle accident yesterday that left one person dead.

Patricio, commonly known as Marichuy, was traveling with 10 campaign workers in a van on the transpeninsular highway in Mulegé, Baja California Sur, when it left the road and overturned.

The candidate suffered a fractured arm and a head injury and was flown to a hospital in La Paz for treatment.

Eloísa Vega, a state representative on the council that is coordinating Patricio’s campaign, was killed in the crash, which occurred between San Ignacio and Vizcaíno.

Patricio had met earlier in the day with professors and students at the Autonomous University of Baja California Sur and was en route to Baja California.

With just four days to go until the deadline for independent candidates to collect the requisite number of signatures from supporters, Patricio is not likely to get her name on the ballot. As of Tuesday she had collected just 241,000 of the 866,000 she needs.

But yesterday she told her audience at the university that the indigenous community would win regardless because her campaign had met its objective to raise awareness of the problems facing Mexico’s indigenous people.

An outpouring of support via Twitter yesterday evening followed Patricio’s accident. President Enrique Peña Nieto was joined by several presidential candidates in wishing her well.

Source: El Universal (sp), El País (sp)

  • WestCoastHwy

    Before the Spanish, the area which today is called Mexico, had one of the largest indigenous community in the Americans. As more Caucasians immigrated to the Americas, some interbreed others not, created a new type of community among the indigenous communities. Because of the advanced culture of these Caucasians, their cultures replaced those of the indigenous communities and pushed many indigenous communities holocaustically to their ends. Today’s American indigenous communities spread from north to the south poles and are very alive but struggling, some more than others. But to be a indigenous community in Mexico, well you’re just screwed.

    • Mike S

      “Because of the advanced culture of these Caucasians, their cultures replaced those of the indigenous communities and pushed many indigenous communities holocaustically to their ends.”

      That scenario depends on whose writing the history.

      Scientists are now discovering that a lot more indigenous people died from disease after the first Europeans arrived in the Americas than previously thought. In many ways the civilizations of Mexico & Central America were far more advanced than those of the European barbarians. Now some scientists are saying as many as 80% may have perished from diseases that they had no immunity. Imagine if 80% of US population suddenly died but Chinese people were immune- What do you think the US would be like after a generation?.

