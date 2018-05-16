Candidates asked to sign off on anti-corruption measures

The scheme was first put into practice last year in Coahuila, México state and Nayarit

Anyone who wants to be a state governor is being asked to sign a pledge to combat corruption.

A collective of citizens’ groups is asking candidates for governor in nine states to sign an 11-point anti-corruption commitment.

The initiative, presented by the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (Imco), Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI), the Mexican Employers’ Federation (Coparmex) and Transparencia Mexicana, seeks to secure pledges from the potential heads of state governments to implement public policy measures directed at effectively controlling corruption.

Voters in Guanajuato, Jalisco, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Chiapas, Tabasco and Yucatán will elect a new governor on July 1, while residents of Mexico City will choose a new mayor.

The scheme was first put into practice last year for gubernatorial elections in Coahuila, México state and Nayarit and resulted in 19 of 21 candidates undertaking to carry out the measures.

This year, 49 hopefuls will contend for the top job in their respective states.

According to Coparmex, “the 11 commitments against corruption . . . are put forward within the context of the head-on fight that Mexicans across the entire country are facing against the two most serious problems we are living through: corruption and impunity.

In summary the commitments are:

To be a government that promotes the creation of Attorney General’s offices [at state and national level] that guarantee independence, autonomy and institutional strength in the prosecution and investigation of crime. To make the results of internal and external audits public and accessible. To be a government without paper files in accordance with the General Law on Transparency and the Archives Act. To have cabinet members who voluntarily declare their assets, commercial interests and tax records (in an accountability statement known as a 3 de 3) on the IMCO and Transparencia Mexicana online platforms and, when required to do so by law, on the National Digital Platform. To be a government that has a single registry of the beneficiaries of public services provided by the state government. To be a government that plans appropriately for infrastructure projects ensuring their relevance and sustainability; to be a government that publishes information about contracts and public works in accordance with national and international transparency standards. To be a government that promotes a General Procurement and Public Works Law at a national level. To be a government that reports its liabilities, outstanding payments and unfinished infrastructure projects in a timely manner. To be a government that makes purchases using the federally-run CompraNet system in accordance with the National Development Plan (PND) and the National Anti-Corruption System (SNA). To be a government that reduces the number of payments it makes in cash. To be a government that is committed to the National Anti-Corruption System and one that doesn’t hinder the system at a state level, ensuring its independence and effectiveness.

Source: Milenio (sp)