Municipal candidates kidnapped, attacked in Michoacán, Guerrero

Torres and her husband, former mayor Arreygue: she's been kidnapped, he's in jail for murder.

There was more violence against candidates for municipal office yesterday with a kidnapping in Michoacán and an armed attack in Guerrero.

María de Lourdes Torres Díaz, candidate for mayor of Álvaro Obregón, Michoacán, was kidnapped from her campaign headquarters after two armed men entered the premises and tied up several campaign workers.

Torres, who is running under the banner of the Morena party-led Together We’ll Make History coalition, is the wife of former mayor Juan Carlos Arreygue Núñez, who has been in jail since 2016 when he was accused of masterminding the assassination of 10 people.

In Guerrero, it was the New Alliance Party (PNA) candidate for Acapulco municipal council who was attacked after joining a protest march.

Ángel Gilberto Baños Ramírez had marched in support of employees from the municipal water department who are seeking the payment of overdue salaries.

After leaving the protest, a lone man opened fire on the vehicle in which Baños was riding but no one was hurt.

Minutes later, the candidate received a phone call in which he was warned that his attackers could “get him,” even in his home.

The PNA candidate for mayor of Acapulco, Rubén Figueroa Smutny, said later that three candidates from his party have now been assaulted or threatened so far this electoral season.

“It is unfortunate what’s happening in Acapulco,” said Figueroa,” . . . we don’t know who they are or where the threats come from . . . we ask for the intervention of the Guerrero [security] Coordination Group . . . we don’t want this to grow and end with a tragedy.”

