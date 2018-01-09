Carnival celebrates PV’s 100th birthday

With Mardi Gras just over a month away Puerto Vallarta is gearing up for a special edition of its annual carnival, one that will mark the 100th anniversary of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s three-kilometer-long carnival parade will begin at 8:00pm on Tuesday, February 13 in the hotel zone and proceed on the world-famous malecón to Los Muertos Pier.

Observers should be prepared to catch some beads and revel along with incredible floats, colorful costumes, towering stilt walkers, street performers and dancers, all part of the family-friendly festivities branded as CarnavalPV.

The friendly tenor of Puerto Vallarta and its yearly carnival is brought to the forefront by the diverse merrymaking crowd that is drawn and welcomed by the event: “gay, straight, light, dark, male, female, old, and young, all for a collective purpose, to get as many beaded necklaces as possible. Don’t miss the fun,” said organizers of CarnavalPV in a press release.

Businesses, organizations, schools and individuals can sign up and register their floats and troupes at the carnival’s website, where those interested can also catch a glimpse of past celebrations and join the conversation at the festival’s Facebook page.

Organizers said last year’s event brought over 30,000 cheering residents and tourists from all walks of life together on the city streets to be wowed by floats and parade participants celebrating the diversity of the city.

Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is best known in New Orleans but celebrated in many cities around the world. Fat Tuesday refers to the day when many people eat fattening foods and stock up before the ritual fasting of the Lenten season.

Mexico News Daily