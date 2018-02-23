Cartel boss Cárdenas: a free man. Cartel boss Cárdenas: a free man.
Cartel boss released; arrest ruled illegal

Video evidence revealed that circumstances of his arrest differed from official report

Friday, February 23, 2018

A man alleged to be a senior drug cartel boss who was arrested earlier this week was released just two days later after a judge ruled that his detention was illegal.

Marines took José Alfredo Cárdenas into custody in the northern border city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Monday and subsequently transferred him to the Altiplano Federal Prison in the state of México.

But at an initial hearing Wednesday, Judge Saúl Cota Murillo ruled that the detention of the suspected regional leader of the Gulf Cartel was illegal because the arrest report prepared by the Navy didn’t match the actual circumstances.

In addition, the judge determined that the federal Attorney General’s office (PGR) did not know Cárdenas’ whereabouts for several hours despite supposedly having him in custody.

According to the Navy report, the suspect was detained at 1:40am Monday after he was stopped by marines for speeding in a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.

The report said the marines noticed that there were two firearms in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and upon further inspection they found more weapons and drugs.

But during his court appearance, Cárdenas’ defense team presented four videos that showed that he had in fact been arrested while inside his home.

The Federal Judiciary Council (CJF) said in a statement that “the defense screened several videos taken by the security cameras at the accused’s house, in which elements of the marines can be seen arriving at the house, disconnecting the security cameras, entering the property and removing the accused.”

The CJF statement also said that the videos show marines taking the accused’s Tahoe SUV from its parking spot inside the property and confirm that Cárdenas was wearing the same clothes that he had worn since the day of his arrest.

During the court proceedings, prosecutors tried to discredit the evidence arguing that they were told that the videos had been submitted on a white USB flash drive but they were given a gray one.

They also asserted that the military personnel seen in the videos were phony, alleging that they had been staged with members of organized crime playing the role of marines. The videos showed that the vehicles the marines arrived in were unmarked.

But the judge maintained that due process had been violated and ordered that Cárdenas be released immediately.

Shortly after, the man also known by the alias “El Contador (the accountant) left the Federal Penal Justice Center in Almoloya de Juárez a free man.

Federal authorities said that Cárdenas was the leader of the Gulf Cartel in Matamoros where he was responsible for coordinating operations to smuggle drugs into the United States.

Tamaulipas authorities say that he was behind a recent wave of violence in the border city stemming from a turf war and an internal power struggle. Cárdenas is the nephew of former Gulf Cartel leader Osiel Cárdenas Guillen, who was arrested in 2003.

A former United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) chief of international operations told the news website Business Insider that “Cárdenas is in the wind and it could be years before they capture him again.”

“He will continue to kill countless people and funnel drugs into the U.S. Mexico’s security forces are more than frustrated with the weak judicial system,” Mike Vigil said.

Source: El Universal (sp), Business Insider (en)

  • Better call Saul !!!

  • amitorelocato

    Mexicans authorities are as corrupt as the drug traffickers.Build that wall

    • mae61274

      Yes build it!, we must keep out deranged whites that are shooting up theaters schools and churches from entering mexico!

      • WestCoastHwy

        Are you saying that people of color have not evolved enough to use guns?

      • WestCoastHwy

        I would also like to add that if you have not experienced truckloads of gun toting Mexican criminals enter a pueblo and shoot like there was no tomorrow, I think you might change the sound of your horn!

        • mae61274

          I repeat, better a shit filled ranch or bar that caters to narcos than a high school full of teens. The US has greater problems than its citizens think.

      • WestCoastHwy

        Whether you are a White Supremacist or a Colored Inferior, guns are used by both to kill innocent people.

  • WestCoastHwy

    Rule #1: Have Notary available at all hours!

  • WestCoastHwy

    Mexican Judicial system is full of SEP donkeys!

    • mae61274

      somewhat like american gun laws, better a dead drug dealer from street justice than a dead 12 year old for attending history class

      • WestCoastHwy

        See comment: “Should of used the “Machete Law”!”

  • WestCoastHwy

    Should of used the “Machete Law”!

  • WestCoastHwy

    I’ve been seeing a lot of references about building walls but please don’t forget when us white people came to these lands that as the first thing we build around our forts to keep the Indians out! Well I’m slightly tanned because on all the sunny weather!

  • S L Andrew Palms

    Once again, someone was paid off.

  • CensorSheep

    good to know that there are great lawyers in Mexico!

