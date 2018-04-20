Cartel video reveals grisly scene of police ambush in Guerrero

A graphic cartel video has emerged of the scene of an ambush in Guerrero Tuesday that left six state police officers dead.

Posted to social media by one of the criminals allegedly responsible for the assassinations, the 34-second video shows the bloodied corpses of the slain officers lying on the road next to the vehicle they were traveling in when they were attacked.

The incident occurred in the municipality of Petatlán shortly after 10 presumed criminals had been killed in two confrontations with security forces in the neighboring municipality of Zihuatanejo.

An angry rant accompanies the footage, including an assertion that the attack was revenge for the earlier deaths, although the murdered officers had not been involved.

“This is so that you motherfuckers know that here nobody messes with El 40 and El Chivo Loco [the Crazy Billy Goat], you pack of dogs,” the person who filmed the video said, suspected to be the former, El 40.

“Here with our cartel, our comrades aren’t going to die in vain . . .” the diatribe continues.

The gang member also threatens more executions if police continue to enter the region where, according to state Attorney General Xavier Olea, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and the Viagra and Guardia Guerrerense criminal gangs operate.

El 40 is allegedly a member of an alliance between the CJNG and Los Viagra, while the Guardia Guerrerense is also suspected of having links to the notorious, larger criminal group.

The cellphone footage, liberally peppered with expletives, reveals that the police pickup truck came under intense gunfire from high-caliber weapons.

There is visible damage to the vehicle’s windshield, windows and bodywork and its tires were also shot out. Authorities have confirmed that the officers were subsequently given a tiro de gracia, or death blow.

Two other suspected criminals can be seen looking through the police vehicle. Authorities said the gang members took police weapons and bulletproof vests with them when they left the scene of the crime.

Olea told the newspaper Milenio that authorities had established that the crime was likely motivated by the death of the 10 criminals, adding that the true identity of El 40 — believed to be aged between 27 and 30— is known to authorities and he is one of the state’s most wanted criminals.

In the video, only the shoes, shadow and jeans of the person who filmed the footage are seen.

The other presumed criminal mentioned in the video — El Chivo Loco— is allegedly the deputy of a criminal boss known as El Ruso (the Russian).

After the video’s release, the Guerrero government issued a press release stating that “it would not tolerate its dissemination by any means of communication means” and vowed to prosecute those responsible for the homicides.

An official ceremony honoring the service of the deceased police officers was held yesterday in the state capital Chilpancingo.

Source: Milenio (sp)