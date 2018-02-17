Catholic nuns flee after relatives killed

Parents and sister of one nun allegedly executed by criminal gang in Guerrero

Dialogue between the bishop of Chilpancingo-Chilapa and local drug lords appears to have gone awry: it has been revealed that a Catholic nun’s relatives were executed last month in Guerrero.

Bishop Salvador Rangel Mendoza said this week that four nuns who were running a school in Chilpancingo have moved elsewhere after the parents and sister of one of them were allegedly killed by the Ardillos gang.

The bodies of the nun’s parents were found in plastic bags January 30 alongside those of five artisans from Veracruz on the outskirts of Chilapa.

The body of the nun’s 19-year-old sister was found three days later in Chilapa. She had been tortured and beheaded.

In an initial report after the gruesome discovery, Guerrero Attorney General Javier Olea Peláez asserted that the seven dismembered corpses belonged to members of organized crime gangs.

This week, the diocese issued a prepared statement expressing its “deep sadness and outrage” over the kidnapping and murder of the nun’s relatives, as well as over the “criminalization” of the victims.

The diocese is now scrambling to find someone else to take over the management of the school, because closing it “would leave many children and teenagers without quality education.”

In its statement, the diocese asked the Rojos and Ardillos gangs, which are embroiled in a years-long turf war over the control of Chilapa, to “not destroy one of the most sacred things we have: the education of our children and teenagers.”

Bishop Rangel has held meetings with local cartel bosses because he felt he had to “intercede,” because violence was keeping children from attending school and priests from reaching their parishes.

But a drug gang has been blamed as well for the execution of two priests earlier this month in that part of Guerrero.

