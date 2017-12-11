César Duarte’s arrest ‘days away:’ governor

One of Mexico’s band of former state governors accused of corruption could soon be back on home soil to face charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

A request seeking the provisional arrest and extradition of former Chihuahua governor César Duarte from the United States is imminent, his successor declared yesterday.

Duarte has been on the run since March when he fled to Texas to avoid possible corruption charges.

But Governor Javier Corral said that there is no possibility that Duarte will avoid prison and that holding the ex-governor to account is a priority and central to his political platform.

“We are days away from the federal government requesting the United States government [to make] the provisional arrest for extradition purposes, with the intent of fulfilling one of the main campaign promises: attacking corruption and forming a transparent and honest government,” he said.

Corral added that 14 officials from Duarte’s inner circle had already been arrested.

Former education secretary Ricardo Yáñez Herrera was sentenced last month to four years’ imprisonment for the embezzlement of 246 million pesos (US $12.9 million) while a high-level official in the same secretariat was given a three-year term.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duarte is believed to be living in El Paso, Texas, just across the border from Ciudad Juárez although there is a possibility that he is elsewhere in the United States.

Corral said that having 10 arrest warrants issued against a single ex-governor — as is the case with Duarte — was unprecedented in the history of Mexico. In contrast, former Veracruz governor Javier Duarte, who also fled the country but is now back in Mexico awaiting trial, only had two arrest warrants against him.

The National Action Party (PAN) governor said that he is confident that his predecessor will be detained by U.S. authorities, adding that his government would continue to work tirelessly to investigate corruption that has been committed in the state.

“We are not going to stop on this issue, this is a task that is permanent for the state Attorney General’s office and the anti-corruption group that we have created . . .” Corral said.

Meanwhile, former Quintana Roo governor Roberto Borge could also be back in the country soon after the Supreme Court of Panama announced today that he had failed in his bid to halt extradition proceedings against him.

He too is wanted in Mexico for money laundering, embezzlement, illicit enrichment and other illegal activities committed during his term as governor between 2011 and 2016.

Source: Milenio (sp)