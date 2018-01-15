Change in government won’t affect highway

The never-ending tale of the highway intended to connect Oaxaca city and the state’s Pacific coast has a new estimated conclusion date: early 2019.

The date was forecast by the state’s representative of the federal Secretariat of Communications and Transportation (SCT), puts the delivery date of the massive highway project during the first few months of the administration of Mexico’s next president.

But a change of administration will not hinder the project, claimed Javier Lazcano Vargas, because the funding required for its conclusion — 3 billion pesos (US $159 million) — is assured and “bulletproof.”

“This means that even if there’s a change in the federal administration, the Oaxaca-Barranca Larga-Ventanilla-Huatulco highway will be a reality,” he told the newspaper Milenio in an interview.

The complexity of the highway has been one of the causes of the delays it has suffered. Another has been issues with the construction firms, such as the financial problems at Mexico’s largest contractor, ICA, and a breach of contract by ICA’s predecessor on the contract, Grupo Omega.

A new bidding process started this month and work on the unfinished portion is expected to begin before the end of March.

Lazcano told Milenio that the highway is 55% complete, and that the remaining 45% should be completed in a year and a half.

The SCT is also spending money elsewhere in the state: over 1.2 million pesos is to be spent on the maintenance of 444 bridges and 2,500 kilometers of federal highways, and the construction of 105 kilometers of new highway.

Highways between Puerto Escondido and Pochutla and Acayucan and La Ventosa are included.

Entrances to the capital city will also get upgrades.

Source: Milenio (sp)