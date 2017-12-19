Chiapas mayor killed; corruption claimed

He and his driver were gunned down in the streets of Tuxtla Gutiérrez

A Chiapas mayor who was facing opposition from unhappy constituents was assassinated yesterday in the state capital, Tuxtla Gutiérrez.

Bochil Mayor Sergio Antonio Zenteno Albores and his driver were attacked yesterday afternoon by two men aboard a motorcycle in the city center. The driver was also killed.

A member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Zenteno was sworn in as mayor in the fall of 2015.

Last month, Bochil residents complained about several public works projects that were still unfinished and demanded that the state Congress investigate, alleging embezzlement.

On November 28, Bochil citizens protested at the state PRI headquarters, led by Guillermo Gómez, a municipal clerk affiliated with the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD). The protest turned violent when they were confronted by PRI members.

The state Attorney General’s office said Zenteno was carrying an undetermined amount of cash at the time of the attack, but did not confirm how much or if it was stolen.

Source: El Universal (sp), Impulso Político (sp)