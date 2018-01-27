Chiapas media outlets call on mayor to pay

Tuxtla Gutiérrez mayor has run up advertising bills and neglected to pay staff

Local media outlets in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, have gone public over some bad debts — and the mayor is the debtor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The media organizations say Fernando Castellanos Cal y Mayor owes them money for advertising purchased under contracts.

Citizens awoke one morning this week to find a banner reading “Castellanos pay us now” draped over Belisario Domínguez boulevard, a main street in the city.

Newspaper owners says Castellanos hasn’t paid his debts in over a year, which has forced media organizations to lay off employees.

Leticia Hernández Montoya of the newspaper Expreso Chiapas said there are formal, legal advertising contracts with the municipality.

She said the Ecological Green Party mayor had agreed to pay the money owing in November and December but failed to do so.

Other outlets owed money are Tres Minutos Informa, El Sol de Chiapas and Es! Diario Popular.

Castellanos drew criticism earlier this month after he took a holiday to Canada in December while leaving municipal staff waiting for unpaid year-end bonuses.

Source: Reforma (sp), Acustik Noticias (sp)