China trade steadily rising, could reach US $90bn by next year

President Enrique Peña Nieto and Chinese President Xi Jinping: Mexico has been seeking to boost trade with China.

Trade between Mexico and China continues to climb and could break a record this year and surpass the US $85-billion mark.

Mexico-China Chamber of Commerce general manager Karla Loyo Quintero said bilateral trade grew by 32% over the last five years, coming in last year at $82 billion. If the trend continues, she said, the $90-billion mark could well be reached by 2019.

One indication of the interest with which Chinese investors regard Mexico is in the number of Chinese firms coming to a trade show in July.

More than 1,200 are expected to attend the second edition of China HomeLife México at the Expo Santa Fe convention center in Mexico City.

Trade show manager Andrea Narváez said the event gives Mexican entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to negotiate the sale of products at competitive prices.

The number of delegations from China-based companies that have visited Mexico during the last year has also increased, Loyo Quintero said. Upon arrival, potential investors meet with local authorities in order to better assess the conditions and opportunities for investment.

While opportunities may abound for Mexico, Loyo noted that despite the growth in bilateral trade there is still a significant deficit. Mexico’s exports represent only 10% of all trade between the two countries.

Source: Excélsior (sp)