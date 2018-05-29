Citizens rally against shale gas fracking in Nuevo León

The shale-rich Burgos Basin, parts of which lie in Nuevo León and two other states.

Residents of two municipalities in Nuevo León have banded together to fight against the prospect of hydraulic fracturing projects going ahead in the state.

At a meeting Sunday, locals from Mina and Hidalgo agreed to start petitions in their respective municipalities demanding that their local governments declare their communities off limits for shale gas extraction via the technique commonly known as fracking.

Allowing fracking projects, residents claim, would be a death sentence for the municipalities because it would lead to the depletion and contamination of their water tables and the proliferation of illnesses.

There are also concerns about air and soil contamination, a loss of the region’s biodiversity and the effect the practice can have on seismic activity.

Coral Rodríguez, a Mina resident who attended Sunday’s meeting, said federal authorities have already authorized the tendering of shale gas blocks in 26 of Nuevo León’s 51 municipalities.

She charged that the authorities were betting on residents of the northern border state being distracted by upcoming elections in order to auction off the blocks without encountering opposition.

But she stressed that would not be the case.

“. . . We’re going to seek [legal] defense and make it clear that municipal autonomy carries more weight than any federal government order . . . If we allow it [fracking], it will be a death sentence,” Rodríguez said.

If concessions for the blocks are awarded to foreign companies, she added, there will be no turning back and the environment will suffer irreversible damage.

“We’re not going to allow it, let them know about the life there is in our desert. We’re standing up to fight, but peacefully,” Rodríguez said.

Mina had been well-known for its sugar cane plantations and its mills where piloncillo (unrefined whole cane sugar) was made.

But residents say that the drilling of dozens of water wells in the municipality to meet the consumption needs of the growing population of Monterrey more than 60 years ago spelled the end for that industry.

Over 20 years ago, Mina was chosen as the location to build Mexico’s first hazardous waste landfill, while more recently construction of a new prison began during the administration of former governor Rodrigo Medina, only to be suspended due to a lack of funds.

For the latter project, Rodríguez said, ejidatarios (communal landowners) in Mina were persuaded to sell their land to family members and friends of governor Medina, believing that it would be used for projects to support the prison’s infrastructure or for wind farms.

But now, she said, the ejidatarios are wondering whether the real reason for the land acquisition was to facilitate shale gas extraction projects.

“I call on all the people of Mina [to join the cause], the fight will be long, we need young people and the hope of the elderly. They never told our ejidatarios why they wanted the land. Nobody told us they wanted to come and put a death camp in, but we’re not going to let them,” Rodríguez said.

Anti-fracking activist Juan Carlos Armadillo added that if fracking projects are given the green light, “we’re going to have desolate lands and generations sick from cancer, heart diseases and other illnesses.”

Armadillo, a member of the Mexican Alliance Against Fracking, pointed out that the practice is already banned in several countries as well as large regions of the United States.

In contrast, corrupt governments in Mexico and other Latin American countries allow hydraulic fracturing to continue, he said.

Another activist, biologist Antonio Hernández Ramírez, said that people in Nuevo León are already suffering negative consequences from fracking although it is only in its early stages in some areas of the state.

According to anecdotal evidence from residents in the municipality of Ramones — where exploratory fracking wells have been drilled — water wells used for irrigation and human consumption have dried up and when new ones were opened, the water was found to be contaminated with petroleum and other substances.

Juan Manuel Rodríguez, the head of geohydrology and geophysics at the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), has documented that there is a direct link between fracking and the recent occurrence of earthquakes in the state.

Hernández said that if more fracking projects go ahead, the risk of earthquakes of greater magnitude occurring in the Monterrey metropolitan area will only increase.

The city, he said, is not prepared for high-intensity seismic activity and therefore the consequences could be very serious.

The biologist also pointed out that in accordance with the energy reform implemented by the current federal government, the exploration of shale gas takes precedence over agriculture to the extent that if a landowner doesn’t voluntarily sell or cede access to land, it can be expropriated for public utility purposes.

However, Hernández stated that if a company wants to develop a fracking project, it must first apply for licenses from municipal governments which, before granting permission, are required to undertake environmental and social impact assessments.

On those grounds, he said, local residents must lobby their municipal governments to not approve projects that use the controversial technique.

