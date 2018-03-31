CJNG winning ground in turf war with Zetas

Officials say cartel intends to take control of fuel theft in lucrative Red Triangle

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) is gaining ground in its turf war with Los Zetas over fuel theft in Puebla, according to military sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Puebla gangster Roberto “El Bukanas” de los Santos de Jesús, who has ties with the Zetas cartel, had held a strong grip on the so-called Red Triangle region of the state whose big attraction is the important Minatitlán-Mexico City fuel pipeline.

But the CJNG decided it wanted in on the profitable fuel theft business and commenced a pincer move last October by gang members from the states of Veracruz and Tamaulipas.

The incursion cost de los Santos some of his territory, and his men started to flee to the neighboring states of Hidalgo and Tlaxcala.

With a presence that now circles the capital of the state, the CJNG intends to snatch full control of the Red Triangle municipalities of Quecholac, Palmar de Bravo, Tepeaca, Tecamachalco, Acajete, Amozoc and Acatzingo, according to officials.

In order to contain the inevitable violence between the gangs and apprehend their leaders, the Army and the Navy deployed a 600-strong force.

ADVERTISEMENT

That didn’t stop shootouts from occurring between huachicoleros, or fuel thieves, in various municipalities in October in which 12 people were killed.

One of the dead was gang leader Jesús “El Kalimba” Martín Mirón, the victim of an internal quarrel. He was sought not only by the authorities but by his own gang, the CJNG, and was reportedly in the process of altering his face and removing his fingerprints through plastic surgery.

Martín’s death triggered a series of executions throughout the state.

The most recent was on March 20 when two men were found dead in Amozoc with a narco-message allegedly left by the CJNG.

Two days later, three more narco-messages appeared in two locations in Puebla and one more in Tlaxcala, where the CGNJ allegedly threatened de los Santos and local huachicoleros chief Othón “El Cachetes” Muñoz Bravo.

Source: Reforma (sp)