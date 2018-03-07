Closing valves creates more water woes

Water shortages are common in Mexico City but the intentional closing of valves on the city’s water mains has not helped.

Aauthorities have detected that individuals have intentionally shut several valves, causing an estimated 15% to 20% of the recent water shortages in the capital.

Mayor Miguel Ángel Mancera claimed yesterday the reason for shutting off the water was political, and aimed at “affecting the governability” of the city.

The mayor said that security operations have been implemented to prevent further incidents and that those responsible will be apprehended.

The director of the city’s water agency told the newspaper Milenio that the illegal closing of valves is not something new, and that so far this year there have been four or five cases.

Ramón Aguirre said most of the cases have been in the boroughs of Iztacalco, Venustiano Carranza, Iztapalapa, Azcapotzalco, Coyoacán and Benito Juárez.

One measure to prevent the activity will be to switch the existing manhole covers with new ones protected by a lock, making it harder for unauthorized personnel to get at the valves.

Recent shortages have been serious enough that residents have taken to the streets and mounted roadblocks. This occurred yesterday in Iztacalco, where residents blocked traffic for over seven hours.

Source: Milenio (sp)