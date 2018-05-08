Clowns march for peace in Acapulco

8 clowns have been the victims of violence in the last decade

Clowns took to the streets of Acapulco yesterday to protest against ongoing violence that so far this year has cost the lives of two of their colleagues.

Leaving their colorful, more clown-like clothes in the closet, the clowns dressed in white for peace, attire that clashed with the colorful makeup on their faces.

Salvador Alarcón Arizmendi, whose clown name is “Noodle of the watery soup,” kicked things off with a speech lamenting that armed robberies are now occurring in the zócalo, the heart of the city and the place where clowns have safely entertained for decades.

On Sunday night, one person was killed and two were injured in a gunfight that broke out in the city’s main square.

“The clowns were afraid due to the incident yesterday in the zócalo, they were afraid to come. So far this year we’ve lost two co-workers in violent incidents, Rojo [Red] the juggler and Chambitas [Little Odd Job] the clown,” Alarcón said.

Over the last decade, eight of his co-workers have been killed in violent incidents, although none died while working, he said.

The clowns’ livelihoods are also at risk, Alarcón continued, as demand for their services has dropped by more than 50%. The clown explained that families opt for toned-down celebrations instead of throwing a big party to avoid being targeted by criminals, who might otherwise get the impression of affluence.

“It is time [that authorities] put their foot down in this regard. They should truly be on guard and not be there just for show, because violent incidents have happened here, even near soldiers, and no one does anything.”

After Alarcón’s speech, the clowns set off on a march along the city’s emblematic Costera Miguel Alemán avenue carrying signs calling for peace and declaring they were tired of the violence.

There were 100 people killed in the resort town in April. As with most violence, it stems from warfare between rival criminal gangs.

