No electrical outages: commission guarantees service for elections

They'll be keeping the lights on for the next three months.

Voters — and perhaps consumers of electricity — can relax following today’s announcement that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has signed an accord with election authorities to guarantee the delivery of electrical power during the election period.

The collaboration agreement signed with the Federal Electoral Institute commits the CFE to ensuring the proper operation of electrical infrastructure in all INE offices and respond in a timely manner to any chance occurrences.

The commission must also make sure personnel are available to supervise operations and designate security staff at strategic INE locations should they be required.

The agreement took effect today and continues until August 6. Election day is July 1.

Electoral institute chief Lorenzo Córdoba said his organization is preparing for whatever contingency might arise.

Any failure in information systems or interruption in the movement of information during the election period could lead to suspicion over the results, he said, and hurt the credibility of the election process.

Electrical consumers will no doubt look forward to minimal power outages during the life of the three-month agreement. If that should prove to be the case it could spark a movement to extend the election period indefinitely.

For some users, Mexico News Daily in particular, service interruptions occur almost weekly.

But there have been indications of improvement over the years.

The commission reported in 2015 that Valley of Mexico consumers suffered power interruptions totaling seven hours and 20 minutes in 2010. By 2014, the CFE said, it had reduced that figure to 55 minutes.

