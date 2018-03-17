Federal Police musicians and farmworkers in Baja California. Police band and farmworkers in Baja.
Cops surprise workers—with mariachi show

Federal Police mariachi band entertains farmworkers in San Quintín

Mexico News Daily | Saturday, March 17, 2018

Police raided greenhouses and strawberry fields in Baja California yesterday and, armed with guitars and trumpets, entertained workers at a farm in San Quintín.

It was another surprise performance by the Federal Police mariachi band, who turned up to serenade more than 250 workers.

The latter, who hail from southern states such as Oaxaca, Chiapas and Guerrero, pulled out smartphones to shoot video of the event and take selfies of themselves and the mariachi musicians, singing along with them.

Some of the workers expressed their appreciation for the musical interlude during their working day.

Source: Excélsior (sp)

