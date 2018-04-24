Thousands of tonnes of corn spilled in 15-car train derailment

Accident occurred in an urban area of of the city of Zacatecas

Fifteen cars in a freight train carrying several thousand tonnes of corn derailed yesterday in an urban area in the capital of Zacatecas.

Five of the cars — carrying 130 tonnes of corn each — overturned completely, spilling their contents around the wreckage.

The accident occurred at the Curva de la Araña, or Spider’s Curve, in the Alma Obrera neighborhood of the city of Zacatecas. The train was traveling from Piedras Negras, Coahuila, to Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco.

No casualties or property damage were reported but there was some looting before security forces arrived at the scene.

Authorities have yet to determine how it happened, but several hypotheses have been put forward, including the softening of the land under the tracks, the train’s heavy load or taking the curve too fast.

The derailment was violent enough that at several points the rails were torn from the ground and left strewn across the scene of the wreckage.

“This is the first incident of this kind so far this year,” said the state Civil Protection chief, “and it is alarming . . . because a derailment so close to an urban area is a problem for us.”

