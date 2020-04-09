Rights commission issues alert over home delivery of sexual services

The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) asked authorities on Wednesday to investigate strip clubs in Tlaxcala that offer home delivery of sexual services, such as table dances, when isolation measures and the suspension of non-essential activities due to the coronavirus pandemic are in force.

In a statement, the agency said that offering the services violates coronavirus health guidelines and women’s rights.

In ads posted on social media (that have since been removed), one Tlaxcala club offered color-coded packages featuring multiple women in various states of undress, from topless to totally nude. The entry-level blue package promised three girls and six dances for 4,000 pesos (US $170), whereas the high-end red package came with 13 women, 26 dances and 10 “surprise gifts” for 14,000 pesos (US $593).

Reaction on social media ranged from those who criticized the stripper delivery service as irresponsible, to others who called it a “noble gesture.”

The CNDH was not amused. “This situation violates not only the right to health, but constitutes discrimination and possible trafficking in persons for the purpose of sexual exploitation,” it stated in a press release.

The head of the Tlaxcala Attorney General’s Office (PGJE), José Antonio Aquiahuatl Sánchez, stated that his department has opened an investigation into the strip club for the probable commission of a crime threatening public health and a violation of measures imposed by the state government to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Tlaxcala currently has 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus with one death.

Source: El Sol de Mexico (sp), Sin Embargo (sp)