Crocodile attacks tourists in Puerto Vallarta

Both men sustained serious enough injuries to be taken to a hospital for treatment, but the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The first victim was bitten while swimming and the second was injured after trying to assist him

Two tourists from the United States were attacked by a crocodile in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, on Monday night.

A 24-year-old man was swimming at the Bocanegra beach in the Pacific coast resort city when he was attacked. His 30-year-old companion reportedly went to his assistance but was also bitten by the crocodile. Both men were transferred to a private hospital for treatment.

Several reports said the men were from Colorado, but the news website Noticias PV identified them as Daniel and Joss of Illinois.

According to local Civil Protection authorities, the 24-year-old suffered injuries to both legs as well as his arm, chest and abdomen. The 30-year-old man who went to his aid sustained injuries to his right arm and groin.

Noticias PV described their injuries as considerable and said the men were in serious condition when they were taken to hospital. However, photos suggested that their lives were not at risk. Emergency services responded quickly to the incident, which occurred at the beach that adjoins the Velas Vallarta resort.

The attack occurred a year to the day after an 18-year-old U.S. woman was attacked by a crocodile while swimming at a Puerto Vallarta beach.

An almost four-meter crocodile was captured in a Puerto Vallarta park earlier this month, but that specimen was believed to have escaped from a nearby reptile sanctuary.

Another crocodile, an approximately 50-year-old female, was captured near the Puerto Vallarta International Convention Center on Monday afternoon. The approximately three-meter-long reptile was deemed to be in good health and was released into a local river.

