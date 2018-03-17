Cyanide plant halted after violent clash

Construction of a sodium cyanide plant in Gómez Palacio, Durango, has been halted after a violent clash between opponents of the facility and police.

The United Front of People of La Laguna in Defense of Life and Territory staged a protest last week but the demonstration was cut short when police attempted to disband them. A clash ensued in which 17 people were injured and 43 were arrested.

Another non-governmental organization went to court following the confrontation and won a ruling ordering a temporary halt to construction.

The US $150-million cyanide plant is being built in the town of Dinamita by the United States chemical firm The Chemours Company.

But neighboring farmers argue that it would become a source of pollution that would put them and the whole region at risk.

They also claim that Chemours obtained its construction permits through irregular means.

The United Front is demanding the release of 10 protesters who remain in custody, accusing local authorities of repression.

Chemours attempted to build another cyanide plant in 2016 in Guanajuato but withdrew its plan in the face of local opposition.

It has been getting a similar welcome in Durango.

The sodium cyanide Chemours plans to produce is used in the mining industry.

