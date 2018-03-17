Cyanide plant protesters in Durango last summer. Cyanide plant protesters in Durango last summer.
Cyanide plant halted after violent clash

Chemours chemical plant meets opposition in Gómez Palacio

Mexico News Daily | Saturday, March 17, 2018

Construction of a sodium cyanide plant in Gómez Palacio, Durango, has been halted after a violent clash between opponents of the facility and police.

The United Front of People of La Laguna in Defense of Life and Territory staged a protest last week but the demonstration was cut short when police attempted to disband them. A clash ensued in which 17 people were injured and 43 were arrested.

Another non-governmental organization went to court following the confrontation and won a ruling ordering a temporary halt to construction.

The US $150-million cyanide plant is being built in the town of Dinamita by the United States chemical firm The Chemours Company.

But neighboring farmers argue that it would become a source of pollution that would put them and the whole region at risk.

They also claim that Chemours obtained its construction permits through irregular means.

The United Front is demanding the release of 10 protesters who remain in custody, accusing local authorities of repression.

Chemours attempted to build another cyanide plant in 2016 in Guanajuato but withdrew its plan in the face of local opposition.

It has been getting a similar welcome in Durango.

The sodium cyanide Chemours plans to produce is used in the mining industry.

Source: Milenio (sp)

  • Dave Warren

    Cyanide is used to dilute gold etc . out of crushed ore. Then they used mercury to join the gold back together again. All of the used cyanide ends up in huge holding ponds which the mining companies always leave after all the ore is gone. Then after all the politicians have been paid and the Gold companies have returned to their country of origin….the dykes holding back the pond break… subjecting populations to serious chemical disease. The third world Gov. are left to clean up the mess. There just aren’t enough people employed by these companies to warrant such environmental destruction. But if you pay the right politician …he wins the lottery. Everyone holds the bag.

