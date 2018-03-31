Daylight Savings Time begins at 2:00am

Clocks will be reset one hour ahead in annual energy-saving exercise

Most of Mexico will change the clocks tonight by moving them ahead by one hour for the annual switch to Daylight Savings Time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The change takes place officially at 2:00am tomorrow and will remain in effect until the last Sunday in October.

The Energy Secretariat says Daylight Savings Time saves energy during the evening hours, a peak demand period for electricity.

Changing the clocks produced a saving of 885 gigawatt hours last year, it said, enough electrical energy to power 571,000 homes for a year.

Savings to consumers were estimated at 1.3 billion pesos (US $71.5 million).

The change will not affect the 33 municipalities on the northern border where clocks changed earlier this month to coincide with the start of Daylight Savings time in the United States.

Nor will it apply to Sonora or Quintana Roo, two states that do not observe the time change.

There is an initiative under way in Sinaloa to join those two states and discontinue the practice.

Mexico News Daily

Share +1 Shares 0