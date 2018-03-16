Daylight savings vote delayed in Senate

Most Mexicans will set their clocks forward by one hour on April 1, but some citizens in Sinaloa would prefer not to participate.

A citizens’ initiative proposes that the state join its neighbor, Sonora, and opt out of daylight savings time.

But a vote that was to be taken yesterday in the Senate didn’t happen because there were not enough senators in attendance to form a quorum.

Proponents of dropping the biannual time change have gathered over 260,000 signatures of people supporting the move.

They say it makes sense for Sinaloa to keep its clocks synchronized with Sonora, Arizona and New Mexico because all four are part of an international vegetable trade network.

Ninety per cent of Sinaloa exports enter the United States via the Sonora-Arizona corridor.

Supporters also say springing forward and falling back every six months has negative effects on health, while the alternative would mean optimizing human, financial and material resources, improving connectivity and logistics services, raising the income of workers in the region and streamlining foreign trade.

But those who favor the status quo, such as the leader of the Culiacán chapter of Coparmex (the Mexican Employers Federation), claim that opting out would be unwise given the commercial and financial relationship the state has with the rest of the country.

Mexico has four time zones, Southeast, Central, Pacific and Northwest, which are equivalent to Eastern, Central, Mountain and Pacific times respectively in the U.S. and Canada.

Daylight savings time starts on the first Sunday in April everywhere except for the states of Sonora and Quintana Roo, where it is not observed, and in those municipalities located less than 20 kilometers from the border with the United States, where clocks are synchronized with those north of the border.

Meanwhile, the debate over changing the clocks in Sinaloa is on hold for now as a discussion in the Senate has been postponed until further notice. More than 60 of the 128 senators were absent yesterday.

The president of the upper house, Ernesto Cordero Arroyo, told the newspaper Milenio that he has admonished party leaders to improve their senators’ attendance, because an average of 40 have been absent from recent sessions.

Source: Milenio (sp), Uniradio Noticias (sp), Línea Directa (sp)

