Dead last finish for cross-country skier

Mexican Olympian crossed finish line 26 minutes after the winner but was all smiles

One of the four members of Mexico’s Winter Olympics team had never skied until last year and yesterday it showed, but so did Olympic spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

German Madrazo finished dead last in the men’s 15-kilometer cross-country race at the PyeongChang winter games in South Korea — but he arrived at the finish line all smiles.

And despite his poor showing — he came in 26 minutes after gold-medal winner Dario Cologna of Switzerland — he was given a hero’s welcome.

Cologna was among those who showed their Olympic spirit by greeting Madrazo at the finish line and lifting him into the air.

The 43-year-old proudly carried a Mexican flag in the final stretch of the race.

Fellow team member Sarah Schleper was eliminated Thursday after a fall in the women’s giant slalom.

Source: El País (sp), USA Today (en)

Aquí el momento de la llegada de Germán Madrazo a la meta. (Via @MarcaClaro) pic.twitter.com/sMCoz7QyN8 — Joshúa Maya (@PlaysOfTheWeek) February 16, 2018