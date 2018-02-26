Deaths reduced 43% with breath tests

Accident fatalities have dropped 43% since the implementation of breathalyzer tests in Mexico City 14 years ago, according to the Secretariat of Health.

The information was included in a report to the Senate by health authorities on the success of a nationwide breathalyzer program, in which it reaffirmed a commitment to expand the program further.

It has already been implemented in 155 municipalities in 31 states, where 3,631 people have been trained in the use of the breathalyzer, part of a broader program called Conduce sin Alcohol (Drive without Alcohol).

Traffic accidents continue to be the primary cause of death for people aged between 15 and 29. Alcohol or drugs are a factor in 12% of traffic fatalities, the Health Secretariat said.

The administrative coordinator of the Health Secretariat’s National Commission Against Addictions (Conadic) said there were 11,356 deaths related to drinking and driving in 2016, of which 5% were teenagers.

