Donated dogs almost set to go to work

Donated by the US government, they have been in training for several months

Thirty-five new recruits are set to join the federal Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) and go to work sniffing out crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

After months of training, 35 dogs donated by the United States government are just a month away from going to work at airports and bus terminals and on special assignments.

The main tasks for which the canines were trained are identifying narcotics, which takes three months; detecting explosives, requiring four months of training; and locating human remains, training that takes eight months.

“Right now [the dogs] are training hard and being evaluated. In less than a month, the canine elements will be working throughout the country along with the other dogs we have in the field,” said the deputy director of the AIC’s canine unit.

Marlenee Rivero Reza explained that 26 of the donated animals were trained in narcotics detection, the task required most by the federal Attorney General’s office (PGR).

Six more dogs received the longer program in locating human remains and three others will be detecting explosives.

The 35 dogs will join their 24 peers already on the field, giving the AIC a 59-strong canine unit.

Rivero said that while the animals trained in detecting narcotics are assigned to airports and bus stations, those trained in human and explosive detection remain headquartered and can be deployed on a short notice as they are needed.

The donation of the 35 dogs from the United States gave the AIC the opportunity to retire five veteran animals in an effort to maintain a young force. Most of the dogs are at least two years old, Rivero said.

There are various breeds among the newly-donated dogs, but they are primarily shepherds — Malinois Belgian, Dutch and German.

Source. El Universal (sp)

Share +1 Shares 0