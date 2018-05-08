Driver in fatal crash deemed flight risk, ordered to remain in jail

The driver involved in a fatal crash that killed four people last year will remain in jail while he appeals a nine-year prison sentence.

Carlos Salomón Villuendas Adame was behind the wheel of a BMW 6 series coupe on March 31, 2017, when he struck a post doing 120 kilometers an hour. Four passengers were killed in the crash; Villuendas was the only survivor.

In January, a judge found him “guilty of the murder of four people with the aggravating circumstance of driving under the influence of alcohol.”

Villuendas was sentenced to nine years and six months in jail and ordered to pay just over 1.4 million pesos (US $76,000) in compensation to the families of three of the four victims.

Villuendas has appealed the sentence and applied to be released from prison during the appeal process.

But a Mexico City court decided yesterday he was a flight risk on the grounds that there was no certainty as to where he lived or his employment.

Shortly after his arrest, Villuendas declared he didn’t have the resources to pay compensation to the families of the victims, claiming that he was employed at a paletería, or popsicle shop, where he earned no more than 1,000 pesos (US $53) a month.

Source: El Universal (sp)