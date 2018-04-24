Drone videographer adds to his awards collection with Mexico video

3-minute video showcases 30 locations in Mexico and took five years to complete

An award-winning drone videographer from Mexico City has been awarded again, this time for a three-minute video of 30 different locations in Mexico.

Mexico A Trip of 5 Years by Tarsicio Sañudo was published earlier this month on the drone video and photography platform AirVūz, where it won the drone video of the week award and a US $1,000 prize.

Sañudo used six different DJI drones over the course of five years to film locations throughout Mexico and showcase coastlines, festivals, skylines and natural wonders.

The winning video received the most votes in a public poll and beat four other finalists, who were chosen based on quality of footage, originality, music selection and editing techniques.

Sañudo is the owner of Postandfly, which offers professional aerial video and photography and has won several international awards for his work.

