Drug cultivation makes years-old agrarian dispute more complex

Remains of a home that was set on fire in Oaxaca territorial dispute.

A decades-long territorial dispute in the Southern Sierra region of Oaxaca has turned violent as not only land but drug cultivation and smuggling routes are at stake.

Some 50 families from the town of San José Obrero Paso Ancho in the municipality of Sola de Vega were evicted from their homes and farms March 30 by armed men from the neighboring town of San Vicente Coatlán.

They entered Paso Ancho in a hail of gunfire and torched the homes of the fleeing families, even attacking military personnel that had been deployed to the area a year ago to discourage aggressive acts.

In the end, two people were injured in the attack but no arrests were reported.

In February, there was another similar incursion into Paso Ancho, resulting in the death of a 10-year-old boy who was struck by a stray bullet.

Under contention are 19,600 hectares, the source of a dispute for at least 45 years. Residents of Coatlán claim it belongs to them but a state agrarian court ruled in favor of Paso Ancho in 2000.

Violence flared up in 2012, and sporadic attacks have occurred since. The agrarian court reiterated its decision on March 18, triggering a series of violent attacks that climaxed with the incident 12 days later.

Authorities say the conflict has become even more complex because the disputed land now contains drug plantations, and Paso Ancho lies on the route to the coast, where the drugs are distributed.

