Easter celebrations halted by gunfire

Stations of the Cross canceled in two cities due to violence, and by angry bees in a third

Easter celebrations were suspended in three cities yesterday due to gunfire and violence — and angry bees.

The Stations of the Cross, one of the most popular events during Holy Week, were brought to a halt by violence in Acapulco, Guerrero, and Reynosa, Tamaulipas, while in El Marqués, Querétaro, the event was delayed when at least 1,000 people were attacked by a swarm of bees.

In Acapulco’s Santa Cruz neighborhood a police office came under fire and caused panic among the crowd of as many as 7,000 people who were attending the Easter event being held nearby.

Many attendees and actors alike — from Jesus Christ to Roman soldiers — fled the scene, and the event was canceled when they failed to return.

Police said two people were killed and one wounded in the attack. One man was arrested.

The situation was similar in Reynosa where two different reenactments of the Stations of the Cross were interrupted by gunfire.

One procession was cut short after gunshots were heard nearby and another was briefly interrupted when a gunfight occurred between soldiers and armed civilians.

It was a rather different story in El Marqués, where a swarm of bees turned up just as 25,000 Catholics were celebrating the Good Friday event.

The local Civil Protection office reported that 44 people were stung, including six children and three babies.

The reenactment resumed two and a half hours later, concluding without further interruption in the town’s municipal square.

The largest Stations of the Cross celebration in Mexico is held in the Mexico City borough of Iztapalapa, where an estimated 2 million people have visited since Palm Sunday on March 25.

The procession of 162 actors and more than 500 extras walked the two-kilometer route and were joined by thousands of onlookers, including representatives of 14 nations.

Source: Milenio (sp)