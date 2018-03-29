El Bronco fails in bid to get on the ballot

Presidential hopefuls down to four from the original 30

The list of presidential hopefuls has been slimmed down from the nearly 30 people who indicated last fall they wished to run to just four, after the National Electoral Institute (INE) disallowed independent candidate Jaime Rodriguez Calderón.

The INE will make an official announcement later today regarding the presidential ballot but it would appear that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, José Antonio Meade Kuribreña, Ricardo Anaya Cortés and Margarita Zavala will be on the list.

Of a list of 24 independent hopefuls, only three made it to the semi-finals: Zavala, Armando Ríos Piter and Rodríguez.

After the INE determined that the two latter independents had failed to comply with the registration process, Rodríguez contested the decision.

Independents were required to present the signatures and proof of voters’ identification of 867,000 citizens supporting their nomination.

Rodríguez submitted just over 2 million but only 835,511, or 41% of the total collected, were approved by the INE.

Yesterday the INE dismissed the appeals by Rodríguez, who in the end fell short by 16,656 signatures.

He is expected to appeal the decision. The outspoken Rodríguez, also known as “El Bronco,” took a leave of absence from his post as governor of Nuevo León to take a run for the presidency.

Source: e-consulta (sp)