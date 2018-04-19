El Chapo’s wife expresses concern for drug lord’s health

The wife of jailed drug lord Joaquín Guzmán spoke to reporters this week for the first time since his extradition last year, declaring that she has been unable to see him in private and that she worries about his health.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, a 28-year-old former beauty queen, spoke out in New York City after attending a court hearing for her husband, commonly known as El Chapo.

Coronel said that for the last 15 months she has only been able to see her husband during court hearings.

“I have no communication with him, neither visits nor calls. The only ones that get a chance to see him are the girls [his twin daughters] and the lawyers,” she said.

“My concerns are regarding his health because I know he’s in a very bad psychological condition, that he feels sick, according to what the lawyers tell me. That’s what I’m worried about, [because] how will he face a trial if his health is not okay?”

One of Guzmán’s lawyers said authorities will perform another evaluation by a neuropsychologist.

The defense team of the founder and former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel has complained that their client is being in solitary confinement at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan.

Guzmán was extradited to the United States in January last year to face charges of drug trafficking, money laundering, kidnapping and murder.

Guzmán and Coronel married 11 years ago and Coronel later gave birth to twin girls.

At yesterday’s hearing she was able to shake her husband’s hand, both before and after.

Source: Milenio (sp)