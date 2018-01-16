Electrical rate hike reduced in Baja

After hitting industry in Baja California with electricity cost hikes of up to 300%, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has reconsidered and reduced the increase in the tariffs to just 4.7%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the Tijuana chapter of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Kurt Honold Morales, explained that the move followed a series of negotiations held by business representatives with those of the federal government after the whopping rate increases were revealed in November.

Honold was satisfied with the new rate increase, the same that went into effect elsewhere in the country. “[The 4.7% hike] is the one applied at the national level . . . ” he said.

He also explained that electricity rates are calculated through a formula that takes into consideration several conditions, including location and the net cost of power generation.

He remarked that a major factor in the 300% rate hike was that the Baja California power grid is not connected to that of the rest of the country. “This parameter, as much as we can see, marked the difference for such a rise.”

Honold also said the bidding process to connect the state to the national grid “is already in the works.”

Source: Frontera (sp)