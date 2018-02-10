Electricity commission to reimburse 300,000

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will compensate around 300,000 businesses that were overcharged for power following the introduction of new rates in December, the president of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin) said yesterday.

Manuel Herrera Vega said that the total sum of the overpayments is unclear, explaining that different companies had been overcharged by different amounts.

Speaking at the conclusion of a Business Coordinating Council (CCE) meeting, he added that he was confident that companies would be compensated in the near future.

“We believe that the matter will be resolved in two or three months, but for now the economic impact, which is the most worrying thing, will be settled as soon as a [business] verifies that there was a distortion,” Herrera said.

The CCE president also weighed in on the matter, stating that the private sector has been working with both the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) and the federal Energy Secretariat (Sener) to analyze, modify and correct the new rates.

“We have agreed that we will continue work between February and March to refine the [pricing] formula so that it strikes a balance between both production and distribution costs . . .” Juan Pablo Castañón said.

The president of the Mexico City chapter of the National Chamber of Commerce (Canaco) said that some businesses in the capital had been affected by the incorrect price hikes but many subsequently chose to send a clear message to electricity authorities.

“. . . Many of them. . . didn’t pay the first bill because if they had paid it, it would have been an act of consent over the rates,” Humberto Lozano said.

He added that the CFE said it would offer credit to those who were overcharged but did pay their bills.

Last month, the business sector in Baja California also had a win against the CFE. The latter reduced the increase in electricity rates to just 4.7% after it had previously raised them by as much as 300%.

Source: Milenio (sp)