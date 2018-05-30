EPN to Trump: ‘Mexico will never pay for a wall’

US president repeats his mantra that Mexico will pay for border wall

Donald Trump got on his hobby-horse again yesterday, repeating his insistence that Mexico will pay for his wall on the Mexico-United States border.

The U.S. president told a campaign rally in Nashville, Tennessee, that Mexico will pay for the wall “in the end” and like it.

“They make all of this money, and they do absolutely nothing to stop people from going through Mexico, from Honduras and all these other countries, the caravan, all of this stuff,” the president said. “They do nothing to help us, nothing.”

“They’re going to pay for the wall, and they’re going to enjoy it.”

But unlike earlier declarations by the United States president, this one did not go unanswered for long.

President Enrique Peña Nieto went to Twitter to issue a reply.

“President @realDonaldTrump: NO. Mexico will NEVER pay for a wall. Not now, not ever. Sincerely, Mexico (all of us).”

The two leaders made an agreement more than a year ago that neither would raise the topic in public again. But the accord didn’t last long: Trump broached the topic just a few months later.

As might be expected, former president Vicente Fox weighed in this morning on Twitter. “I repeat once again: Mexico is NOT paying for your #FuckingWall. You want it? You pay for it.”

Source: The Hill (en)