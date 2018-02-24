Peña Nieto and Trump: another meeting coming up. Peña Nieto and Trump: another meeting coming up.
EPN-Trump meeting seen as risky for MX

US president's Twitter tirade seen as 'a new humiliation'

Saturday, February 24, 2018

Another Twitter tirade by United States President Donald Trump is placing further pressure on already strained bilateral relations between Mexico and the U.S.

Two political experts said this week that an upcoming meeting between President Enrique Peña Nieto and Trump became even riskier following the latter’s latest online comments about Mexico.

In a statement last week, the Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretariat said a meeting between the two leaders is being planned for an unspecified time in the next few weeks.

But now one analyst believes that Peña Nieto should call off his trip to Washington while another warned that the meeting could be a complete fiasco.

Trump took aim at Mexico on Twitter yesterday, writing that efforts by United States authorities to deport violent criminals were being undermined by weak immigration policies south of the U.S. border.

“MS-13 gang members are being removed by our Great ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and Border Patrol agents by the thousands, but these killers come back in from El Salvador, and through Mexico, like water,” the U.S. president wrote.

“El Salvador just takes our money, and Mexico must help MORE with this problem. We need The Wall!” he concluded.

The vice-president of the Mexican Council on Foreign Relations, Susana Chacón, told the newspaper Reforma that the comments merit canceling the bilateral meeting, adding that as soon as it was announced, she knew it was a mistake.

“Why pay [Trump] a visit just to be given another slap?” she questioned.

“They’re thinking politically, not strategically, commercially or in security terms and that could be completely counterproductive,” Chacón said.

She also expressed regret that Trump’s latest attack came just days before the start of the seventh round of North American Free Trade Agreement renegotiation talks scheduled to commence in Mexico City tomorrow.

The analyst added that the meeting could also be damaging to the presidential campaign of the ruling party’s candidate, José Antonio Meade.

An academic from the Center for Research and Teaching in Economics (CIDE) agreed that that there was little to gain and a lot to lose if the meeting goes ahead.

“I don’t see what Peña Nieto and his presidential candidate can gain . . . I see [the meeting] as very high risk because of this new humiliation on the eve of the supposed meeting . . .” Carlos Heredia said.

“I don’t know if they are thinking that Trump is going to behave himself and say something that helps them [but] the risk of it turning into a diplomatic and even political fiasco is extremely high, even though they want to capitalize electorally,” he added.

Heredia also asserted that the meeting’s outcome is basically a foregone conclusion.

“. . .  Maintaining a sterilized setting is impossible. We already know what’s going to happen: statements from Trump that are humiliating for Mexico and the president,” Heredia stressed.

The CIDE academic also said that he wasn’t surprised about Trump’s latest disparaging remarks, telling Reforma that it was a tactic the president had used previously in the lead-up to important meetings and one that played well with his supporters at home.

Finally, Heredia pointed out that it was misguided to say that MS-13 members arrived in the United States via Mexico given that the gang originated in Los Angeles.

  • WestCoastHwy

    I’m not sure which is more of a farce in this article, “Two political experts” or the MS-13 gang? I will let “coonrats” sort this one out.

    • Anthony Stein

      You mean ” sewer rats “

  • cooncats

    Yep MS-13 originated in Los Angeles STARTED and STAFFED by Salvadoran immigrants, something our writer neglected to point out. Also he has neglected to point out the insult of Mexicans waving their flag on U.S. streets and insulting Americans, and the constant running of the mouth against America by the likes of Vincente Fox and the rest of the totally corrupt Mexican politicians seeking to distract Mexicans from how bad they are getting screwed by their own government. This piece falls in the category of “selective vision.”

    • E Brown

      “the constant running of the mouth against America”?
      Trump is NOT America and never has been.
      Every bit of criticism directed at him is about HIM not America.

      • cooncats

        He’s the POTUS. Get used to it. We put up with the half black all racist nitwit you elected who managed to keep the economy stalled for 8 long years. Now you can put up with Mr. Trump who is a very refreshing change when it comes to putting America first instead of putting it down and selling it out.

        • E Brown

          Every bit of criticism directed at him is about HIM not America.
          There is nothing refreshing about Trump or the damage he is doing to America.

          The recovery of the economy is part of Obama’s legacy and nothing you or the dotard can say will change that.

  • cooncats

    And what Trump had to say about how the Central American criminals make their way easily through Mexico to the U.S. border is absolutely the truth of it. Mexican government basically has no control of the border states, they are run lock stock and barrel by the cartels. Truth hurts.

    • E Brown

      The gang originated in Los Angeles.

      • 101st

        Correct, by Salvadorans in the US (LA) illegally.

  • Anthony Stein

    Both leaders should share the same jail cell! Trump is the money laundering pervert and EPN is just plain corrupt and a thief!

  • mooreso

    He cheats on his wife, but you think he’s honest and trustworthy everywhere else? Not our Donnie.

  • 101st

    “the comments merit canceling the bilateral meeting”. Right, we don’t want to bring reality into the meeting.

  • gypsyken

    Peña Nieto is not an admirable politician, but he should not demean himself further by meeting with the even less admirable, utterly disgusting man who occupies the U.S. presidency.

  • Mike S

    Meeting has been canceled. Good for Nieto. Mexico is being forced to move away from the US because of this utter buffoon we have in the White House. The Trump cult doesn’t get how much that is going to hurt the US economy long-term.

    • Matthew Bexell

      Isn’t that the point though? Isn’t the idea that Mexico grows and cultivates their own society? Regardless of our feckless leader, isn’t it the point that Mexico retreat and absolve themselves the cost of a 1933 mile wall?

      • Mike S

        We have a good agreement in NAFTA that needs updating and maybe some reforms, but not revoking. NAFTA is good for both countries with $580 billion in total trade. That trade provides up to 5 million good paying American jobs. Undocumented Mexican residents have been declining the last 9 years. They are a net positive to the US economy. Illegals do not vote, do not use welfare, and have a violent crime rate way below our national average. Undocumented Mexican labor had nothing to do with the total economic melt down in 2008. Undocumented Mexican labor is low paying jobs and had nothing to do with higher paid US jobs being replaced by automation or factories being shipped to China (which does not buy US made products). So what is the purpose of Trump insulting Mexican people and threatening to revoke NAFTA, and demanding a wall to keep what he describes as “criminals, rapists, and drug dealers” out? It’s counter-productive and stupid but appeals to the fearful imaginations of his base. Mexico can and will grow in international trade but why hurt both economies over the idiotic tweets of a total angry, bigoted buffoon?

  • Lind Karr

    Peña Nieto is attractive. Trump is jealous.

  • anotherview2

    This American believes that the two nations of America and Mexico together could move mountains if they could agree on terms for such a project.

    Mexico enjoys untapped resources and opportunities yet lacks the capital to exploit these two potentials. To attract capital, Mexico could open itself to resource exploitation while under its control as a necessity given history. Arranged correctly, such a project could generate plenty of jobs for Mexicans in their own country while the riches earned could go to other developments in Mexico with wide benefit to Mexicans.

    America for its part could bring back a program like the Bracero program that allowed Mexican workers to enter the country to do farm work, and then return to their country when the season ended.

    Mexico exports goods in quantity to America. Both governments could seek ways to facilitate more trade.

    This eyewitness can tell you, Dear Reader, that the ordinary people of Mexico want to work in a decent job. But the Mexican labor force now remains way underutilized. This potential begs for development.

    I will end by noting that most unfortunately Mexico suffers from endemic corruption at all levels. The ordinary Mexican fully understands and disapproves of this social ill. Somehow, this problem Mexico must resolve to its great benefit.

