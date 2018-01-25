Espinosa confirmed as bank deputy governor

She is the first woman to sit on the board of the Bank of México

Economist Irene Espinosa has become the first woman to be named deputy governor of the Bank of México (Banxico) after her nomination was approved by Congress yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

With 23 votes in favor by the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the Green Party, seven abstentions by National Action Party (PAN) and four votes against by Morena, Espinoza was formally appointed by the Permanent Commission of Congress.

She is not only the first woman to serve as deputy governor, but the first woman to sit on the bank’s five-member board.

Nominated by President Enrique Pena Nieto, Espinosa worked at the Finance Secretariat for over eight years, first as coordinator of treasury advisors, then as deputy treasurer and finally as treasurer of the federation.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s in public policy at the Mexico Autonomous Institute of Technology (ITAM), and started her career in 1988 as an investigator for the Center for Economic Studies at Banamex.

She later served as director of international institutions for the National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt) from 1991 to 1994.

From 1997 to 2000, Espinosa was a professor at ITAM, where she was coordinator for the Center for Socioeconomic Evaluation. Between 2001 and 2007, she worked for the Inter-American Development Bank.

Espinosa takes over the position formerly held by Alejandro Díaz de León, who was named governor of the bank in November after the departure of longtime chief Agustín Carstens.

Source: Milenio (sp)

Share +1 Shares 0