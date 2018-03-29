Ex-cops get 25 years for killing journalist

But the victim's son questions why the ex-mayor has not been brought to justice

Two men have been sentenced to 25 years in jail for the 2015 kidnapping and murder of Veracruz journalist Moisés Sánchez.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state Attorney General’s office said two former municipal police officers, who were arrested a few days after the murder in Medellín de Bravo on January 2, 2015, were also ordered to pay more than 330,000 pesos (US $18,000) in reparation.

They were convicted of intentional homicide and breach of statutory duty.

Sánchez was a writer and community activist who published a weekly journal called La Unión, where he reported on local corruption. He had allegedly been threatened days before his disappearance by Mayor Omar Cruz Reyes.

Sánchez’s son, Jorge Sánchez Ordóñez, complained that despite there being a standing arrest warrant against Cruz, the alleged mastermind behind the kidnapping and murder of his father, he has yet to be brought to justice.

“More than three years on after the forced disappearance and homicide of Moisés Sánchez, the standing question is: where is Omar Cruz Reyes, the former mayor of Medellín?” Sánchez Ordóñez posted on Facebook.

After proceeding at a turtle’s place over three years the investigation appears to be at a standstill, he charged.

The guilty verdicts for the former police officers represents progress but it is not justice, Sánchez Ordóñez wrote.

Source: Milenio (sp)