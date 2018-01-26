Ex-finance secretary arrested for corruption

He was wanted in connection with 754mn pesos in irregular spending

The former mayor of Solidaridad, Quintana Roo, ex-finance secretary and one-time Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) candidate for governor was arrested yesterday on corruption charges in Mexico City.

Mauricio Góngora Escalante was detained by agents of the state’s anti-corruption prosecutor’s office in connection with the embezzlement of 160 million pesos and irregularities surrounding another 594 million pesos.

Góngora, who was finance secretary in the administration of ex-governor Roberto Borge, allegedly embezzled 160 million pesos when he was mayor of Solidaridad, the municipality in which Playa del Carmen is located, from 2013 to 2016.

The other larger sum is considered the cost to the state treasury of irregularities at VIP Servicios Aéreos Ejecutivos, a private airline that provided services to the state.

That case also involves at least a dozen other ex-officials of the Borge administration.

Góngora is also under investigation by the Special Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes for the diversion of 200 million pesos by Borge’s administration to Góngora’s unsuccessful campaign for governor in 2016.

Agents arrested Góngora while he was walking in Mexico City with his wife.

He is one of several associates of Borge who have been arrested on corruption charges, including Borge himself.

