Italy extradites ex-governor Yarrington of Tamaulipas to US

Yarrington on his way to the US this morning.

The former governor of Tamaulipas, who avoided extradition to Mexico on the grounds that its prisons were unacceptable, was extradited today to the United States.

Tomás Yarrington Ruvalcaba was arrested a year ago by Italian authorities and has been fighting extradition since.

This morning he was placed in the custody of the U.S. Marshals service and flown to Texas, where he faces charges of drug trafficking, racketeering, money laundering and fraud.

The governments of both Mexico and the United States filed extradition requests after Yarrington’s arrest on April 9 last year and both were initially on September 22.

But appeals by Yarrington’s legal team followed and Mexico lost its case earlier this month when Italy’s Supreme Court rejected it, citing inadequate conditions in Mexican prisons due to chronic, constant and systematic human rights violations.

Yarrington was the governor of the northern border state between 1999 and 2005, representing the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

A warrant for his arrest was issued in 2012 for organized crime and drug trafficking. The Texas-based accusations followed, as did revelations of ties with the Zetas and Gulf cartels.

