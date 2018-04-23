In Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Yarrington Street may get a new name

The sign may be coming down soon.

The ex-governor, facing corruption charges across the border, is persona non grata

He has not been convicted of corruption charges yet but a municipal official in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, is keen to rid the name of ex-governor Tomás Yarrington from street signs.

Yarrington served as governor of the northern state between 1999 and 2004, and as mayor of Matamoros before that.

While he was governor, five streets in the city were named after him.

The former Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) governor was extradited Friday by Italy to the United States, where he will be facing 11 federal charges in a Brownsville, Texas, district court.

He made his first court appearance today to hear the charges contained in a 2013 indictment against him. Yarrington, 61, told the court he didn’t have the money to hire an attorney, so one was appointed for him.

He was ordered held without bail.

Just across the border, the head of the municipal public security commission recalled that the proposal to remove Yarrington’s name from road signs was first made a year ago but nothing came of it.

“We now have [the former governor] real close, accused of drug trafficking and money laundering, and we don’t think it’s fair that a person that has harmed Tamaulipas so much is acknowledged with his name on the streets,” said Antonio Amaro Chacón.

The proposal calls for naming the streets after prominent citizens who did something important for the city.

The National Action Party councilor also believes that leaving Yarrington’s name on the streets harms the municipality’s image.

His name also appears elsewhere in the state where streets, schools and entire neighborhoods are named after him.

Yarrington is accused of accepting millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for allowing cartels to operate in Tamaulipas, facilitating the trafficking of “large quantities of cocaine and marijuana,” according to the indictment.

Yarrington is also accused of stealing public funds, which he transferred to banks in Hidalgo County to acquire properties, along with applying for fraudulent loans.

He will appear in court again on Thursday.

Source: Reforma (sp), El Mercurio (sp), Valley Morning Star (en)