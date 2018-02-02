Ex-Pemex executive under investigation

There are questions about 17 million pesos' worth of real estate he owns

Another former Pemex executive is under investigation for corruption during ex-CEO Emilio Lozoya’s tenure as head of the state oil company.

The Secretariat of Public Administration (SFP) is looking into the wealth and assets of Froylán Gracia García, a former executive coordinator on the general management team and a close associate and confidante of Lozoya.

The latter has been accused of receiving a US $10-million bribe from Brazilian multinational Odebrecht in exchange for the awarding of a contract for work on a refinery in Tula, Hidalgo.

The former CEO has categorically denied he was involved in any corrupt activity during his time at the helm of the company from 2012 to 2016.

The SFP and the federal Attorney General (PGR) continue to investigate the alleged payment of bribes to Pemex officials.

Now, the SFP has asked Gracia to provide information about a house he owns in the upscale Mexico City neighborhood of Jardines del Pedregal valued at almost 12.6 million pesos (US $680,000), a 5-million-peso apartment in the Cuauhtémoc neighborhood and questionable bank deposits totaling 66,633 pesos.

The federal agency wants to know why Gracia declared in 2013 that the home was worth 6 million pesos, less than half its true market value.

It is also seeking further details about the financing of the apartment. The SFP is aware of two mortgage loans in Gracia’s name totaling 3.5 million pesos but the source of the remaining 1.5 million pesos is unknown.

As part of his role at Pemex, Gracia was required to liaise with lawmakers and local governments as well as independent directors of the company.

According to SFP reports, Gracia submitted documentary evidence that supposedly justified his wealth as stemming from inheritance, credits and loans. Revision of the evidence he presented has not yet concluded.

The investigation into alleged illegal activity at Pemex claimed its first casualty in December when the SFP dismissed, disqualified from public office and fined company executive Marco Antonio Sierra Martínez for his role in corruption relating to the Odebrecht case.

Source: Reforma (sp)