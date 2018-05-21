ExxonMobile will open 170 gas stations, two new distribution centers

ExxonMobil plans to have 170 of these by the end of the year.

Texas-based ExxonMobil has opened 35 gas stations since it entered the Mexican fuel market one year ago, but it plans to have 170 in operation by the end of this year.

It also plans to improve its fuel storage and distribution system to meet steady growth in demand. Two such facilities already operate in the states of San Luis Potosí and Guanajuato, and the plan is to start distributing imported fuel from two new distribution centers as soon as this summer.

During the past year the company imported 900,000 barrels of refined fuels, transporting it by rail.

One of the new facilities will be located in Tula, Hidalgo, from which supplies will be distributed to the states of México and Puebla. The second distribution center will be in Salinas Victoria, Nuevo León, and will cater to that state and neighboring Coahuila.

By the end of June, the firm expects to have 50 new gas stations operating in the states of Puebla and Aguascalientes, followed by 20 in Zacatecas. Negotiations are under way to open new outlets in Nuevo León, México state, Coahuila and Mexico City.

ExxonMobil is transporting most of its products by rail on the Kansas City Southern de México line, but only to supply its own retail outlets. It doesn’t plan to enter the market as a wholesale supplier.

The company plans to invest US $300 million in logistics, inventory and marketing in the next 10 years and take advantage of fuel demand that it forecasts will grow 40% over the next 25 years, according to a report by the investment research firm Zacks. Demand in the United States, the energy firm predicts, will drop 17% during the same period.

“We hope to be able to continue expanding in Mexico and aid in the growing demand for infrastructure and energy with a reliable supply of high-quality fuels,” said the firm’s fuels marketing manager, Carlos Rivas.

